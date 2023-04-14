Shrine set on fire in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified accused on Thursday set the shrine of Pir Syed Ahmad Shaheed on fire at a graveyard in Himmat area.

Qasim Khan Baloch, a resident of Wanda Jaggo Himmat, told the police that he was the caretaker of Darbar-e-Pir Syed Ahmad Shaheed. He said that he had gone home for taking food when one Imran informed him via phone that unknown miscreants had set Darbar-e-Pir Syed Ahmad Shaheed ablaze and flames of fire were billowing from the structure.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. It was learnt that the fire had damaged the ghilaf or cover of the shrine while all the holy Quran remained safe. It may be mentioned that the shrine has a room and a small boundary wall.