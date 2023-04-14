Punjab to host third international event in May

KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association is organising the third international satellite event of the year next month. The $1000 Racket Sports Pakistan Satellite-2 will be held at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore from May 3-7.
The event has a draw of 32 places. The association organised the first Satellite event in March and the second in April, each carrying a prize purse of $1000.
It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Squash Association has organised total 25 international events since 2014: two $20,000 events, four $15,000 events, six $10,000 events, two $5000 events, and 11 satellite events.
MIAMI: Jon Rahm admits he is shaking off fatigue following his Masters victory as he prepares to return to the day job...
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe has said he will still be a Paris Saint-Germain player next season despite regular speculation...
KARACHI: Greeno Cmax progressed to the semifinals by trouncing Karachi Gymkhana Whites by seven wickets in fourth...
PARIS: Professional women’s tennis tournaments will resume in China in September after a 16-month boycott over...
MILAN: AC Milan have the slenderest of advantages in their all-Italian Champions League quarter-final after Ismael...
MADRID: Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio struck for Real Madrid as they dominated 10-man Chelsea and opened up a 2-0...