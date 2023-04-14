Punjab to host third international event in May

KARACHI: Punjab Squash Association is organising the third international satellite event of the year next month. The $1000 Racket Sports Pakistan Satellite-2 will be held at Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore from May 3-7.

The event has a draw of 32 places. The association organised the first Satellite event in March and the second in April, each carrying a prize purse of $1000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Squash Association has organised total 25 international events since 2014: two $20,000 events, four $15,000 events, six $10,000 events, two $5000 events, and 11 satellite events.