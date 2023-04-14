Firefighter Sohail Gadi laid to rest in Hyderabad

Firefighter Sohail Gadi who died in the Karachi factory fire on Wednesday was laid to rest in Hyderabad with sighs and sobs on Thursday.

Sohail lost his life due to the collapse of a factory in Gadap Town on Wednesday, and when his body was brought to Hyderabad by his relatives, everyone was in tears. He was a resident of the Hali Road area and had been living in Karachi for his job for the past 15 years.

His brother Shoaib Gadi said that they had five sisters. He said Sohail lived with a maternal uncle in the Korangi area and was the main breadwinner of the family. He said their parents were heart patients and shocked by Sohail’s sudden death.

Shoaib said his brother got married but separated from his wife after a short time. He appealed to the Sindh government to help with the treatment of his father and mother and give him a job in his brother’s place.