AJK PPP leaders meet Zardari, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir PPP leaders held a consultative meeting with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday.

Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Secretary General Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, and Adviser to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira were also present.

The PPP’s AJK leaders briefed Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the political situation in Azad Kashmir.

AJK PPP president Chaudhry Yasin, opposition leader in the AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Mian Abdul Waheed, Sardar Javed Ayub, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Qasim Majeed, Nabila Ayub, and Aamir Yasin were among the delegation.