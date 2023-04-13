Nepal ambassador calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Nepal’s Ambassador to Islamabad Tapas Adhikari on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.
They discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in multiple fields. Bilawal said both Pakistan and Nepal were among the founding members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and SAPM on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon said on Wednesday that...
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority has launched a dedicated helpline for persons with...
PESHAWAR: The chairmen of the Board of Governors of the seven medical and teaching institutions on Wednesday moved...
ISLAMABAD: Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Pakistan, affirmed on Wednesday that Zayed...
ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir PPP leaders held a consultative meeting with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto...
ISLAMABAD: Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dagleish Wednesday commended the measures being...