Thursday April 13, 2023
National

Nepal ambassador calls on Bilawal

By APP
April 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Nepal’s Ambassador to Islamabad Tapas Adhikari on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

They discussed bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in multiple fields. Bilawal said both Pakistan and Nepal were among the founding members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc).