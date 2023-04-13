IHC dismisses Gill’s plea on special prosecutor

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a petition against the appointment of a special prosecutor in a sedition case against PTI leader Shehbaz Gill.Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a four-page order in the case against the appointment of Rizwan Abbasi as special prosecutor. He dismissed the petition and declared the appointment of Abbasi lawful. He said the interior ministry appointed Abbasi on the recommendation of the chief commissioner ICT as a prosecutor could be appointed under Section 492 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State and SAPM on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon said on Wednesday that...
ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority has launched a dedicated helpline for persons with...
PESHAWAR: The chairmen of the Board of Governors of the seven medical and teaching institutions on Wednesday moved...
ISLAMABAD: Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, ambassador of United Arab Emirates in Pakistan, affirmed on Wednesday that Zayed...
ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir PPP leaders held a consultative meeting with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto...
ISLAMABAD: Acting British High Commissioner to Pakistan Andrew Dagleish Wednesday commended the measures being...