IHC dismisses Gill’s plea on special prosecutor

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected a petition against the appointment of a special prosecutor in a sedition case against PTI leader Shehbaz Gill.Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a four-page order in the case against the appointment of Rizwan Abbasi as special prosecutor. He dismissed the petition and declared the appointment of Abbasi lawful. He said the interior ministry appointed Abbasi on the recommendation of the chief commissioner ICT as a prosecutor could be appointed under Section 492 of the Criminal Procedure Code.