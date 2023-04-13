China top destination for Pakistani students

Islamabad: China is a top destination for Pakistani students with some 28,000 Pakistani students studying in China. China has received returning Pakistani students with a warm welcome, facilitating them to continue their studies with same zeal and enthusiasm.

After three years of break-off due to the pandemic, Waseem Abbas, a Pakistani student pursuing his doctoral degree in China, finally returned to Beijing together with some 20 fellow students at the beginning of April to continue study in a prominent Chinese university.

“It’s inspiring to see everything goes back to normal on a safe basis”, he said, adding, “From boarding to getting off the plane, hailing taxes and entering campus, we go on unhindered, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Wednesday. He told that there is a surge in the number of Pakistani students returning to China after the country lifted its Covid-related restrictions on inbound visitors at the beginning of this year. In the past two years, while lab research was suspended partly, his quest for knowledge did not. Together with his supervisors and classmates, he published seven papers on feed additives and one SCI-indexed paper is in the pipeline.

Moreover, by working part-time with a Chinese feed technology company that has presence in Pakistan, he paved the way for working in Beijing after graduation as he wishes. “In Pakistan, livestock production contributes over 60% of the total agricultural output value. Around 60% of our feed additives, an essential element for livestock health, are imported from China. After the floods last year, they have a significant role to play in recovering Pakistan’s poultry sector”, he said.