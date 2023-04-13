Frequent power cuts disrupt life in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Frequent power cuts and unannounced loadshedding have disrupted routine life and businesses here in Rawalpindi as consumers are facing 4-6 hours of power outages for the past few days.

The consumers of Dhoke Banaras, Dhamyal, Adiala Road, Gulistan Colony, Morgah, Jhanda Chichi, and Pirwadhai were not only facing 4 to 6-hour power cuts but also facing darkness in ‘Sehri’ and ‘Iftar’ timings for three days. All areas of the city and cantonment board were facing 4 to 6 hours of unannounced load-shedding for some days.

Some two days back, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad in a statement claimed that Iesco is providing uninterrupted power supply to consumers. He announced that the company has been able to fulfil its promise of providing an uninterrupted electricity supply to its customers during Ramazan, particularly during ‘Sehar’ and ‘Iftar’. He also stated that Iesco has achieved a hundred per cent compliance with its commitment. Some key post officials of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was not telling the truth. They said that initially consumers are facing 4 to 6-hour load-shedding now-a-day but in the coming days' consumers will face 8 to 10-hour power outages. “We are receiving hundreds of complaints of unannounced power cuts in different localities on regular basis but we could not do anything about it,” the officials said.

The fasting people were not only facing scorching heat but also facing water shortages due to unannounced load-shedding. According to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) the water supply from Khanpur Dam and Rawal Dam has been affected due to unannounced loadshedding. All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir has strongly protested against unannounced power outages in the holy month of Ramazan. He said that the business community is already suffering due to the economic crunch and the unannounced loadshedding has added fuel to fire in Ramazan.

Talking to ‘The News’ consumers belonging to different walks of life protested against unannounced loadshedding in Ramazan and appealed to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to take immediate notice of the situation. Nasir Mehmood, a resident of Morgah said that unannounced load-shedding has started. We are not only facing scorching heat while fasting but also facing water shortage due to unannounced power cuts, he denounced.