Pak wrestlers to flex muscles today

KARACHI: Pakistan will begin their Asian Wrestling Championship journey when Inayatullah and Mohammad Bilal flex their muscles in their respective weight categories in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Thursday (today).

Inayat, the Youth Olympics bronze medallist, will lock horns in the 70 kilogramme category with Morteza Ghiasi Cheka of Iran. Bilal will face Almaz Smanbekov of Kyrgyzstan in the 57 kilogramme weight category.

Nouman Zaka will meet Singapore's Weng Chow in the 86 kilogramme weight category on Friday (tomorrow). The country's key wrestler Mohammad Inam is not featuring in the continental event as he is attending a coaching course in Budapest, Hungary.

The participation in the Asian Championship is very important as only those nations will be able to take part in the World Championship in September in Serbia who feature in the continental event. The global event will also serve as Qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.