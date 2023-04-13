Qureshi warns of protest if gas supply not improved

MPA and Sindh PTI Information Secretary Shahzad Qureshi met the managing director of the Sui Southern Gas Company regarding unannounced gas outages in Karachi and informed him how the residents of his constituency, including Defence and Clifton, were suffering as a result.

He said people were hungry even at Sehri and Iftar during Ramazan as they could not cook due to the suspension of the gas supply. The PDM government had oppressed the people by halving the gas supply that Imran Khan’s government was providing, he added.

The SSGC MD held out the assurance of improving the gas pressure, Qureshi said but warned that if this does not happen, the Tehreek-e-Insaf will continue its protest till the complete restoration of the gas supply in the entire city, particularly in his constituency.

The MPA expressed his surprise at the census report and said that the population of entire Sindh had increased but that of Karachi had decreased. “How is this possible? We reject this political census”.

Regarding the statement of the Sindh governor about street crime, he said: “You are also in the federal government, the administrator of the city is also your ally, the provincial chief minister is also your ally, now what authority do you want?”