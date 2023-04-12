Bilawal appoints Farhatullah Babar as PPP’s HR committee president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has assigned Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar Additional charge of President Human Rights Committee of PPP with immediate effect.

Notification in this regard was issued from the Chairman’s Secretariat by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro on Monday.

Farhatullah Babar is vocal on the issues related to human rights and spoke openly on the matters related to the human rights.

When contacted him on his new assignment, Farhatullah Babar said he was thankful to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his confidence on him.

It is to be mentioned here that a day ago, Bilawal Bhutto removed Sardar Latif Khosa from the post of the President People’s Lawyer Forum and gave Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari additional responsibility of President PLF.