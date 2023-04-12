Wawrinka, Thiem off the mark in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO: The 2014 Monte Carlo Masters winner Stan Wawrinka was full of relief Monday to get past the first round as Russian qualifier Ivan Gakhov secured a date with world number one Novak Djokovic.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka has slipped to 90th in the ATP rankings but secured his second-round ticket with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Tallon Griekspoor. Also past the first hurdle in this warm-up for the French Open were 2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Thiem.
But Andy Murray’s participation in the Principality ended prematurely with the Scottish wild card despatched 6-1, 6-3 by Australian 14th seed Alex de Minaur. Gakhov’s reward for edging past American Mackenzie McDonald 7-6 (8/6), 2-6, 6-3 was a Tuesday second-round date with Djokovic, a David and Goliath clash with almost 200 rungs in the rankings between the pair. The Serb has not hit a shot in anger since losing his semi-final in Dubai at the start of March to Daniil Medvedev.
Forced to miss the American swing in Indian Well and Miami due to his anti-Covid vaccination stance Djokovic said on Sunday he was “motivated” to hit the clay-court season running as he targets a 23rd Grand Slam at Roland Garros.
His path to a third Monte Carlo title has been smoothed by the absences due to injury of 11-time champion Rafael Nadal and Spanish teenage star Carlos Alcaraz. Wawrinka, who next faces American eighth seed Taylor Fritz, said “it’s great to be here” after his defeat of Griekspoor.
LONDON: In a feelgood final scene ripped straight from a Hollywood movie script, Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney...
KARACHI: Shehrwani Club won the 2nd All Hyderabad Night Bocce Volo championship at Dildas Club the other day. Sherwani...
KARACHI: Rangoonwala Sports stormed into the semifinals by defeating Faizan Steel by four wickets in second...
LONDON: Frank Lampard has urged Chelsea to ignore the turmoil enveloping his struggling side as he invoked the memory...
KARACHI: Pakistan women's football team made history when they secured their first-ever victory in a competitive...
LONDON: Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s brace moved Burnley closer to the Championship title as Vincent Kompany’s...