Tuesday April 11, 2023
Justice Isa shouldn’t have gone to parliament: Qureshi

By News Desk
April 11, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not have attended the joint session of parliament. In a statement, he said the judge must have kept this in mind that he was going to a parliament which was trying to limit the power of the court. “He should not have gone there in the present circumstances. He was embarrassed in the parliament,” he added.