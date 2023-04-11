Justice Isa shouldn’t have gone to parliament: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Justice Qazi Faez Isa should not have attended the joint session of parliament. In a statement, he said the judge must have kept this in mind that he was going to a parliament which was trying to limit the power of the court. “He should not have gone there in the present circumstances. He was embarrassed in the parliament,” he added.