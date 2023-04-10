Cleric shot dead, another injured in Bajaur firing

KHAR: A religious scholar was killed and another sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Lagharai Bazar in Mamond on Sunday.
Eyewitnesses said that unknown armed men opened fire on Maulana Naseeb Gul, a resident of Gat Mamond, and his companion Mufti Shafiullah, a resident of Jangzay Mamond.
They said that the religious scholars were on their way home when targeted in Lagharai Bazar.
As a result, Maulana Naseeb Gul was killed on the spot while his companion sustained critical injuries.
Soon after the incident, the police shifted the body and injured to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar. However, Mufti Shafiullah was referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of his precarious condition.
