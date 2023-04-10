Rawalpindi needs natural gas management plan

Rawalpindi: The current year started with some startling realizations about what may become of Pindiites when the gas supply diminishes.

“Ever wondered why LPG cylinder is being used for preparing meals or tea in the city? I am not talking about the katchi abadi areas of the city, but about localities like Fazal Town Phase-I, Faisal Colony, Tajabad, and some parts of Shah Khalid Colony,” says Nafees Hussain. “Ill-fated residents of these sectors have no access to gas for five days a week; be it a Ramadan of summer or winter season. Therefore, they have started using LPG cylinders to keep their fireplace burning,” adds Nafees.

“As to the two days, the gas is available, it has such a low pressure that preparing meals or even a cup of tea has become difficult. A good number of city residents are so used to limitless gas supplies that they can hardly imagine what life might be like when the gas really starts to run out,” says Mazhar Abbas. “It is a picture of the worst, of deprivation continuing, of gas running out, of nothing in its place, of gas absence-related sufferings continuing to rise. Can you imagine what is it like to do without gas? We have all become so reliant on this form of convenience these days that it is often a shock when it is not available,” says Samar Haider.

“As I couldn’t use the gas fire to cook lunch, I made some toast using the electric toaster and heated up some soup in the microwave, which I had bought from the market. It was okay, but I am not a big fan of microwave use,” says Andleeb Reza.

“Teatime raised a new conundrum. I could not use the gas fire, so what would we drink? About Iftari we were confused. I had considered making something the day before and heating it up in the microwave, but my brother did not like this idea,” adds Andleeb. “The residential areas of the city reel under acute gas crisis when gas stations get their supply. Even with inflated prices, car owners drive to city limits to fuel their vehicles. Options as if traveling by public transport is a big no-no for arrogant Pindiites, as owning a vehicle is a symbol of status for many,” says Tajamal Hussain.

“The SNGPL has not been able to improve the gas supply situation in the domestic sector. The hardships being endured in certain areas are being replicated in many other localities sectors across the city,” adds Tajamal. Shagufta Zaidi says, “Gulzar-e-Quaid also has had this problem of low gas pressure in the past. Luckily, it is out of the quagmire now. Our sufferings will end one day, say the distressed residents of several areas. Their only hope is this dream.”