 
close
Monday April 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Hole in the sky

April 10, 2023

The protection of the ozone layer is crucial to preserving our ecosystem and stopping global warming. Human activities, particularly the emission of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), are the major cause of ozone layer depletion. There is a need to limit the use of CFCs and come up with more environmentally friendly alternatives before it is too late.

Atiqa Karim

Turbat