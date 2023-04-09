Tight security measures planned for National Games in Quetta

KARACHI: Balochistan has planned comprehensive security arrangements for holding the 34th National Games, likely to begin from May 22 in Quetta.

This correspondent has learnt through well-placed sources that huge contingents of security forces will be deployed inside the venues, around the venues and at different places within the Quetta city which will be hosting the country’s major extravaganza after long 18 years.

“I think Quetta’s Ayub Sports Complex has the facilities to host the competitions in most of the disciplines. It’s a walled facility and its entry and exit points will be controlled,” the source said.

A delegation of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) returned the other day after holding meetings with Balochistan’s top civil and military leadership. The delegation was also briefed on multiple factors including the security which was the most important subject. The delegation is satisfied with the security plans of the organisers.

“A top security official said that whatever they can do they will do to ensure water-tight security arrangements,” the source said.

“The organisers are confident and believe that the security situation in Balochistan is now far better and the Games will be conducted peacefully,” the source said.

Ayub Stadium has football pitch, tartan-track, two big halls for indoor games, handball court and two hockey turfs which will cover major games.

Athletics event will be conducted at the Army Stadium which has better tartan-track. Swimming will be held in Lahore, shooting in Jhelum, rowing in Islamabad and every effort is being made to ensure sailing competitions in Gwadar, which is the most scenic spot.

Some events will be conducted at the Balochistan University of Technology.

The Games, which earlier, were scheduled to be held from May 15 to 23, are more likely to be delayed for seven days on the request of Balochistan government and the final decision will be made at the POA ExCo meeting on April 11.

All sports teams events, except volleyball, are also planned to be conducted before the Games begin at the Ayub Sports Complex in order to overcome the logistics and accommodation issues.

The distance between the hotels and venues is also not that big and it’s a plus point for the organisers.