Madhu, Shafi Ramadan Football final

KARACHI: Madhu Mohammaden defeated FC Karachi 3-0 to set final date with Lyari's Shafi Mohammaden in the third edition of the Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Floodlight Football Tournament here on Friday night.
In the second semi-final of the event which turned out to be a one-sided affair Shah Jahan put Madhu Mohammaden ahead in the 49th minute.
Moin Ahmed Chheter doubled it in the 76th minute. Shah Jahan scored another goal in the 80th minute to ensure Madhu Mohammedan's victory.
