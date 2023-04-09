Lights out in Skardu

The people of Skardu are facing an acute shortage of electricity. The Satpara Dam project has failed to deliver on the hopes that it would help solve the region’s electricity woes. Wapda and the Gilgit-Baltistan government have both failed to resolve this issue despite billions of rupees being spent on boosting energy resources.
Most residents only get a few hours of electricity and economic activities have been paralyzed. The matter requires the PM’s attention.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
