Running away from studies: Pak boy mistakenly entered India

AMRITSAR: Authorities on Thursday released a 19-year-old Pakistani boy who crossed the border to enter the Indian territory. Identified as Julkar Nain, the Pakistani student was caught by Indian Army near Chak Ramdas border.

After completing his sentence, Julkar Nain is now going back to his own country from Punjab’s Amritsar border. Officials told India Today that the youth is currently studying in Class 10.

Sharing more details, protocol officer Arun Mahal said that the young boy will be handed over to Pakistani Rangers soon. After being released by Indian Army, Julkar Nain said that he was very happy that he was returning to his country.

Soon after being nabbed by the Indian Army near Indo-Pak border, the young boy told officials that he used to study at a madarsa in

Pakistan.

To avoid studies, he left the madarsa and ran towards Pakistan’s border area. However, by mistake, he stepped into Indian territory. A case was registered against Julkar and he had to spent some time in Indian prison.