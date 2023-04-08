Running away from studies: Pak boy mistakenly entered India

AMRITSAR: Authorities on Thursday released a 19-year-old Pakistani boy who crossed the border to enter the Indian territory. Identified as Julkar Nain, the Pakistani student was caught by Indian Army near Chak Ramdas border.
After completing his sentence, Julkar Nain is now going back to his own country from Punjab’s Amritsar border. Officials told India Today that the youth is currently studying in Class 10.
Sharing more details, protocol officer Arun Mahal said that the young boy will be handed over to Pakistani Rangers soon. After being released by Indian Army, Julkar Nain said that he was very happy that he was returning to his country.
Soon after being nabbed by the Indian Army near Indo-Pak border, the young boy told officials that he used to study at a madarsa in
Pakistan.
To avoid studies, he left the madarsa and ran towards Pakistan’s border area. However, by mistake, he stepped into Indian territory. A case was registered against Julkar and he had to spent some time in Indian prison.
KARACHI: Saudi Arabia will establish a professional centre in Pakistan for quality workforce.It was announced by Saudi...
ISLAMABAD: Looks like Urvashi Rautela’s long-standing connection with cricketers is finding more prominence with...
ISLAMABAD: After more than five years of its passage, the Islamabad administration has notified the rules for the...
PESHAWAR: The activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday staged a protest against Israel’s attack on Aqsa Mosque and...
KARACHI: The construction of the M-6, Hyderabad to Sukkur Motorway would begin in the last week of April or in the...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Ulema Council is all set to host “5th International Message of Islam Conference” on Monday...