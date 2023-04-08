 
close
Saturday April 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Lawyer files complaint against CJP in SJC

By Our Correspondent
April 08, 2023

ISLAMABAD: A complaint was filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Friday against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umer Ata Bandial.

Advocate Raja Sibtain Khan filed a complaint with the SJC praying for initiating proceedings under Article 209 of the Constitution against the CJP.