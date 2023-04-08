Shafi reach Naya Nazimabad Football final

KARACHI: Lyari's Shafi Mohammaden blasted their way into the final when they downed Bengal Tigers in the penalty shootout of the semi-final of the 3rd Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Floodlights Football Tournament here at the North Nazimabad Gymkhana Ground on Thursday night.
The first semi-final played at Naya Nazimabad Football Ground was very interesting. In the 13th minute, Inayat Leghari of Bengal Tigers scored a goal. Bengal Tigers dominated the entire match. Shafi Mohammaden, however, levelled the score in the final minute of the game through Muhammad Farqan who struck from the spot.
