China sends warships and aircraft around Taiwan for second day

TAIPEI: China sent warships and aircraft near Taiwan for a second day on Friday and insisted the island remains “an inseparable part of China”, after President Tsai Ing-wen angered Beijing by meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Three Chinese warships sailed in waters surrounding the self-ruled island, while a fighter jet and an anti-submarine helicopter also crossed the island´s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), Taiwan´s defence ministry said.

Hours before Tsai met McCarthy in Los Angeles on her way back from Latin America, China´s Shandong aircraft carrier sailed through Taiwan´s southeastern waters on its way to the western Pacific.

Tsai told reporters her government was committed to ensuring “the free and democratic way of life of the people of Taiwan”, before she left Los Angeles where she was stopping on her way back from Latin America.

“We also hope to do our best to maintain peace and stability between the two sides,” she added. Beijing said on Friday that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China”, after repeatedly warning against the meeting.

“China´s sovereignty and territorial integrity will never be divided,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing. “The future of Taiwan lies in reunification with the motherland.”

AFP journalists on Pingtan island, China´s nearest outpost to Taiwan, saw a military ship and at least three army helicopters transiting through the strait on Friday afternoon. The silver-grey Dongtuo-859 tugboat cruised southwards, about one kilometre from the shore, while the two aircraft flew northwards over the waters at fairly low altitude.