IHC directs govt to provide security to Imran as per law

ISLAMABAD: On a plea seeking security for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Thursday directed the government to provide the former prime minister security as per the law.

During the hearing, Justice Farooq inquired about the laws for the security of a former premier. The additional attorney general (AAG) said that Section 17 was about the security of a prime minister.

The court inquired if security had been provided to Imran Khan yet. The AAG told the court that a bulletproof vehicle had been given to the PTI chief. He, however, added that the provision of security was a provincial matter after the 18th Amendment.

A representative of the Ministry of Interior informed the court that security was being provided but the notification was yet to be issued for its approval. The federal government looks after the issue of security as far as Islamabad is concerned, while the Punjab inspector general of police will look into the matter for Punjab. “Foolproof security had been given to the PTI chief until he was in Islamabad,” he added.

Justice Farooq asked what the situation was now. At this, the representative of the interior ministry said that security had been provided to Imran.

Meanwhile, PTI’s lawyer Salman Safdar referred to the Wazirabad incident when an attempt to assassinate the former premier had been made.

At this point, IHC CJ Farooq directed the authorities to provide Imran with security as written in the law.

The AAG was ordered to present the rules and laws regarding the provision of security to a former prime minister. “The government must review the security in the light of the threat alert,” he added.

Justice Farooq remarked that everyone should get their legal rights. The former prime minister should get security according to his status. He directed the authorities to submit the laws and to inform the court about the extent of security a former premier was entitled to. An order will be issued after the submission of rules, the IHC CJ added.