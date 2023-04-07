Rejecting SC verdict: PTI launches legal action against cabinet members

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday took legal action against the cabinet members who took part in a meeting that rejected the Supreme Court verdict in the election delay case.

According to the details, PTI initiated legal proceedings against the cabinet members. The party wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Cabinet Division, seeking details of the participants, agenda, proceedings, and decisions of the April 4 meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister under Article 19-A of the Constitution.

Action will be taken against the federal cabinet on the rejection of the Supreme Court’s decision on the Punjab elections.

Earlier, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry had announced filing a reference against the cabinet members who took part in a meeting that rejected the Supreme Court verdict in the election delay case.

PTI had also given 12-hour time to the cabinet members to withdraw the statement about the rejection of the SC verdict if they wanted to save themselves from legal action.

“If they do not take back their stance, we will approach the Election Commission of Pakistan to take action against them under Article 63-A,” Fawad Chaudhry had said while adding the cabinet members violated Article 2A of the Constitution, which was about the sovereignty of the state. “They have violated the ideology of the country,” said the former information minister.

“Those who rejected the SC verdict have negated the Constitution. Those refusing the verdict can be sent to jail for three years,” he warned.