Suspect arrested for torturing census worker

LAHORE: A suspect was arrested for misbehaving and torturing an employee engaged in census by Kot Lakhpat police.
A census team was busy in its duty. As it reached Ghulam Bhatti Colony street 5, a suspect identified as Jamrood started exchange of harsh words with the team over a minor issue. Allegedly he hurled abuses at the victim. Police on complaint arrested the suspect and registered a case against him. In another incident reported in Sanda, four suspects were arrested for engaging in online gambling.
The arrested suspects were identified as Ali Haider, Usman, Nauman and Irfan. The suspects were engaged in organising gambling through a website. arrested: A man was arrested for attempting rape on a five-year-old girl of his neighbour in Harbanspura.
Reportedly, the victim went to the suspect Arsalan's house to play. The suspect lured her and attempted to rape. She raised a noise and cried for help. Police on complaint responded to the call and arrested the suspect. A case was registered against him.
