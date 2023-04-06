IG pins promotion badges on officers

LAHORE: Around 22 Legal Inspectors were promoted to DSP positions while 47 senior clerks were promoted to rank of assistant as part of departmental promotions from Constable to DSP rank on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday.

IG Punjab invited the promoted legal inspectors to his office and honoured them along with senior officers by pinning the ranks of DSP. Additional IG Establishment has also issued formal notification for senior clerks promoted to the post of Assistant.

IG Punjab while addressing the promoted officers said that the second phase of departmental promotion is starting from April 10 in Central Police Office, Ranges, Districts and all units, during which the remaining officers and personnel eligible for promotion will be promoted as per merit and seniority.

Meanwhile, the series of honouring police martyrs and Ghazis with medals continued on Wednesday on behalf of the Punjab Police. In this regard, IG Punjab awarded gold medals to the families of 10 martyrs and silver medals to 10 Ghazis at a ceremony organized on Wednesday.

The families of the martyrs who were given gold medals included the families of Sub-Inspectors Tajammal Hussain, Tahir Ashfaq, Ghulam Jafar, ASI M Akram, Head Constable M Sarwar, Constables Waqas Ali, Amar Hussain, M Irfan and M Asif. Similarly, DSP Kashif Dogar, Inspector Irfan Akbar, Sub-Inspector Farooq Azam, Head Constable M Abbas, Constable Ashfaq Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed, Saifullah, Yasir Jameel, M Naseer and M Tahir Shamal were among the Ghazis who received silver medals.

Furthermore, IG Punjab encouraged the police officers with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance during duty. IG Punjab awarded 97 officers and personnel of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Lodhran, Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Hafizabad and Bahawalpur with cash prize of more than Rs31 lakh and certificates of appreciation.

Around 46 officers and personnel of Lahore Police were awarded Rs6 lakh 60 thousand in cash and certificates of appreciation while in the rest of the regions and districts around Rs24 lakh 85 thousand were released. Inspectors Hussain Farooq, Khuda Bakhsh, Abrar Haider, Sardar M Afzal were given Rs30,000 each in cash and CC1. SPs Investigation of Sheikhupura and Vehari, ASP Kabirwala and DSP Legal CPO were given certificates of appreciation. Rs one lakh to Inspector, Rs75 thousand to each Sub-Inspectors, Rs50,000 to the each ASI, Rs40,000 to each head constable and Rs25,000 to each constables along with commendation certificates were given.