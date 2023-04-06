Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler eye new Big Three at Masters

AUGUSTA: Sixty years after Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player became golf’s Big Three champions, another top trio is challenging for the monicker -- Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

Defending champion Scheffler has the world number one ranking entering this week’s Masters but third-ranked Rahm and world number two McIlroy can each overtake him with a victory on Sunday at Augusta National.

The threesome has separated itself from rivals in the world rankings, motivating each other to new heights by challenging each other. “We’ve been able to rack up more wins than anybody else. Just being able to get it done,” Rahm said. “You create your own luck, playing in good form and feeding off each other, Scottie starting it last year and myself later in the fall.”

Rahm, who won his first major title at the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines, made a sizzling start to the PGA season by winning the Tournament of Champions, American Express and Genesis Invitational crowns.

The 28-year-old Spaniard became the first player to win three events in the PGA’s west coast swing since Johnny Miller in 1975. McIlroy won the Dubai Desert Classic while Scheffler has captured March’s Players Championship and defended his PGA Phoenix Open title and both reached the WGC Match Play semi-finals.

“It just seems like every week we’re playing, one of us has got a chance to win,” McIlroy said. “It just seems like one of us three is popping up every week we play with a chance to win. That’s the level that we all want to be at.

“Seeing those two guys consistently performing at that level just pushes me to want to be better.” Scheffler points to consistency among the trio who have traded the world number one spot over the past two months.

“You’ve seen just a pretty high level of consistency from us so far this year,” Scheffler said. “We’ve been pretty close to winning most of the elevated events. “Hopefully we’ll continue to elevate ourselves and then the guys behind us will be nothing but motivated to get to where we are. I think that kind of competition is really good and healthy for our game.”