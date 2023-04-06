Damage done to national institutions, economy by Imran unprecedented in history: Ghani

The damage done to the national institutions and economy by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is unprecedented in the history of the country.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said this while speaking at a programme held in District East of Karachi to mark the 44th death anniversary of former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He lamented that a number of things were happening that had deepened the crisis in the country. He alleged that Khan at the behest of his foreign backers had harmed the national institutions, rendered them controversial and weakened the very foundations of the country.

He lamented that the PTI chairman had not spared any national institution as the judiciary in the country also stood divided due to his vicious acts. He told the audience that the supporters of the PPP were proud of the fact that Bhutto had given the consensus Constitution of 1973 to the country.

He appealed to all the followers of Bhutto to reaffirm their commitment to the Constitution and resolve to protect it. All the national institutions should work within their defined constitutional domain, Ghani said.

He advised the PPP workers to continue their struggle for the supremacy of Constitution in the country. He mentioned that the latest judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of the provincial elections had shown that the apex judiciary had assumed the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan. He said that both the elected representatives of the people in Parliament and workers of the PPP had rejected the latest judgment of the Supreme Court.

He urged the honourable judges to use their authority as per the constitution and law. He mentioned that workers and leaders of the PPP had rendered countless sacrifices for the protection of the Constitution and safeguarding of constitutional institutions. He said the PPP’s loyalists had laid down their lives, faced imprisonment and withstood torture for ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and law in the country. He said Parliament was the superior institution in the country as per the Constitution.