PAKISTAN FLOOD RESPONSE: Australia announces AUD $5m in emergency nutrition aid

Islamabad: Australia will provide life-saving nutrition support to the Pakistan flood response through an additional AUD $5 million in immediate humanitarian assistance.
The 2022 flooding left an estimated 1.6 million severely malnourished children needing lifesaving nutrition services across the 84 flood affected districts. Over 60 per cent of these affected children are without essential nutrition services. Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins said, “This additional assistance reflects Australia’s commitment to the people of Pakistan. As Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said, we are concerned by the growing scale of food insecurity and human suffering in many parts of the world.”
Australia will provide AUD $3.5 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to scale-up services for the prevention of malnutrition among children, adolescent girls and pregnant women. This support will also help mothers screen their children at home for malnutrition and strengthen Pakistan’s capacity to respond to nutrition emergencies.
