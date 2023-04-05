Avalanche in Indian Himalayas kills seven

GANGTOK, India: At least seven people were killed on Tuesday when an avalanche in the Indian Himalayas struck on the road to a popular tourist destination at the Chinese border, officials said.
Cascading snow buried at least half a dozen vehicles on the route to Nathu La Pass, a scenic outpost and minor trade crossing between India´s Sikkim state and Tibet. Up to 30 tourists “are feared to have been buried under the snow”, defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.
