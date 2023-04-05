Punjab new squash powerhouse

KARACHI: Punjab has become a new powerhouse for squash in the country having the highest number of junior players (71) registered with the national federation.

According to the latest national squash rankings, Punjab tops the under-11 and under-13 categories with 16 players in each category.

In the under-15 category, Punjab has 10 players (equal to PAF) and in under-17 category it has 14 registered players. In the under-19 category, Punjab has 15 registered players – highest among all the affiliated units of the national federation.

Besides, Punjab’s juniors dominate the national rankings as Faizan Ali and Anas Ali are number one players in the under-11 and under-19 categories, respectively.

In the seniors category, Pakistan’s top players are Tayyab Aslam, ranked 74, and Asim Khan, ranked 68 -- both from Punjab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa used to produce the best talent in squash but things have changed now.