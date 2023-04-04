HEC invites applications for accreditation of research journals

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has invited applications for accreditation of Pakistan based research journals for year 2023-24 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024).

According to official sources, HEC facilitates national research journals registered entities through financial support and capacity building to enhance their publication standards. These entities include Universities/Degree Awarding Institutions Sector R&D Organisations and non-profitable academic societies with the mandate having registration with Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Societies only.

National research journals complying with HEC requirements for recognised annually through an open call. Applications are invited for the year 2023-24 (July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024) from all Pakistan based research journals, which meet the following minimum eligibility criteria i.e valid ISSN, Journal Title, Journal owned by any University/DAI/R&D Organisation/ Private Society/NGO and Functional Website of journal.

Meanwhile, Editorial /Advisory Board Composition (An academic editorial/advisory board (or equivalent), with PhD degrees in relevant fields (i.e., area of publication) or FCPS/FRCS/MCPS degree for medical journals and strong research and publications background also required. The journal must have published minimum 5 original research articles per issue. At least 2 review reports of each article. The editor of journal will provide recommendation letter of head of institution in case of approved educational institution (public/private) or R&D public sector organisations.