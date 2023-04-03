Anti-China nexuses: A threat to peace and prosperity

No matter who rules the US, there is a consensus to contain China. For that purpose, the Americans are ready to do anything, ethical or unethical.

In this pursuit, they are building alliances all over the world, especially in the neighbourhood of China. Principal pillar of these alliances is self-assumed anti-China rhetoric. The US Secretary of Defence echoed the same during his visit to Philippines. The US has decided to establish four bases in Philippines, especially in the bordering areas of China, and will be spending $82 million to upgrade the infrastructure. The purpose of new bases, in addition to existing five bases, is to keep an eye on China.

Japan is another country which is showing great enthusiasm to become part of the US’s alliances. Although, Japan was not allowed by the US to develop offensive military, the peaceful rise of China has changed the dynamics. Since then, the US is pushing Japan to become more active and develop offensive capabilities. Japan came up with National Security Strategy and National Defence Strategy and Defence Buildup Programme to broaden the scope of security.

The US is trying to use the opportunity to interfere in the internal matters of China by extending cooperation to protect Senkaku Island. India is another neighbour of China which has become part of the US alliances. The US and allies are exploiting the border dispute between China and India. Strategy is working and India has refused to become part of Belt and Road Initiative.

It is important to highlight that India claims itself a great power of Asia, and is pitching itself as a rival to China. Self-assumed status of major power is pushing India to play an active role, and QUAD is one example on this front. India and the US are also strengthening cooperation under 2+2 framework. Recently, US agreed to provide sophisticated weaponry to India.

Both the countries are also working to enhance cooperation in the fields of technology, cybersecurity and other areas. It will open new avenues of business for military-industrial complex of the US.

These are few examples. The US and allies are also working to build more such alliances in other parts of the world with one point agenda – contain China and check its peaceful rise. For instance, agreements between Japan and US and UK clearly spell out China is a threat.

Besides, the US and allies are putting efforts to equate Taiwan with Ukraine which has no comparison at all, as Taiwan is part of China. In the pursuance of this policy, the US and Japan and Japan and UK discussed Taiwan during their bilateral agreements. They presented China as an aggressor and Taiwan as independent country. However, neither China is aggressor nor Taiwan is an independent country. It is another example of blatant interference in the internal matters of China. It seems the US and allies are trying to implement same strategy which they did in the case of Ukraine.

They want to encircle China and intimate it. Till now, China is showing restrain. But, the US and allies are taking it as weakness. It is anticipated the US will try to expedite their efforts. It is feared it will create conflict in the region jeopardising peace in the region and opening doors of opportunities for the military-industrial complex of the US and allies.

Sane voices across the world are asking the US and its allies to abandon mentality of conflict. The world cannot afford a new conflict as it is already facing multifaceted challenges including food insecurity, weakening economies, inflation, poverty and climate change.

They have adopted the policy – be part of our alliance or you are a bad country. They unleash coercive measures against any country that refuses to be part of their alliance. Pakistan is one of such examples. They are using different tactics to create problems for Pakistan. They targeted CPEC, put Pakistan in FATF grey list and then left it alone to deal with mess in Afghanistan. Now, IFIs are being used to pressurise Pakistan.

The US and allies must comprehend that conflict with China would be a recipe of disaster which would be an existential threat to humanity. China is different from the past rivals of the US due to multiple reasons. First, China is a nation of 1,400 million people. Second, China is highly integrated in global system. Belt and Road Initiative is one example which has 152 members. Third, China is a formidable military power and, in some areas, it is more advanced country than the US. Fourth, China is new epicentre of trade and engine of world growth, and would be contributing 1/3 of global growth in 2023.

Thus, any disturbance in China will bring down the whole economic and development system of world. Besides, the military power of China will make sure that they not only protect their motherland but also target the enemies.

Hence, the US and allies should get rid of cold war or hegemonic mentality and try to cooperate for better future of humanity.