‘Abducted’ Hindu boy freed in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Sukkur police on Sunday got an abducted person belonging to Hindu community freed after an ‘encounter’, claiming the abductors had demanded Rs10 million as ransom money from the parents.

Sukkur DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani said that 17 days ago, a youth Sahil Kumar was abducted by dacoits from Kandhra, adding that the police had hard pursued the dacoits in the Katcha area of Baghirji, when they were shifting the youth to another place.

He further said the dacoits opened fire on the police when they neared them, which resulted in an exchange of fire and as a result the kidnappers were forced to run away, leaving the boy on the spot.

The Hindu community lauded the efforts of police over the recovery of the youth.

Police said the abductors had demanded Rs10 million as ransom money from the parents of the abducted youth.