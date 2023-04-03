ACE issues notice to PTI ex-MPA

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former MPA Iftikhar Hussain Gillani was issued a call-up notice by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in connection with an enquiry into alleged embezzlement in development schemes.
He has been asked to appear before a joint enquiry team on April 4 to clarify his position. Earlier, the ACE had issued notices to two former MPAs of PTI, Sanaullah Chaudhry, Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi, two PMLQ MPAs Dr Muhammad Afzal and Ahsan ul Haq and two sitting MNAs, Farooq Azam Malik and Syed Samiul Hasan Gillani, to also clarify their position about alleged embezzlement in Public Health Engineering Department and Local Government and Community Development projects. However, no one appeared except PTI MNA from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik who responded through his counsel on Saturday.
SUKKUR: The Jacobabad police on Sunday killed a criminal who was wanted in 25 cases of highway robberies and other...
TAKHTBHAI: The residents of Hathian Village-1 on Sunday blocked Hathian-Lundkhwar Road for traffic to protest the...
RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Abdur Rasheed and Sepoy...
SUKKUR: The 202nd Urs celebrations of poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will start from Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 14...
MANSEHRA: A man and his nephew were shot dead in the Oghi tehsil on Sunday, police said.“We have shifted bodies to...
Sikh community living outside India generously supports groups standing up against New Delhi, says expert