ACE issues notice to PTI ex-MPA

BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s former MPA Iftikhar Hussain Gillani was issued a call-up notice by the Anti-Corruption Establishment in connection with an enquiry into alleged embezzlement in development schemes.

He has been asked to appear before a joint enquiry team on April 4 to clarify his position. Earlier, the ACE had issued notices to two former MPAs of PTI, Sanaullah Chaudhry, Sahibzada Gazain Abbasi, two PMLQ MPAs Dr Muhammad Afzal and Ahsan ul Haq and two sitting MNAs, Farooq Azam Malik and Syed Samiul Hasan Gillani, to also clarify their position about alleged embezzlement in Public Health Engineering Department and Local Government and Community Development projects. However, no one appeared except PTI MNA from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik who responded through his counsel on Saturday.