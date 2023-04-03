Sharjeel Memon blasts Qureshi for ‘changing loyalties’

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi keeps changing parties and leaders depending on the situation.
Reacting to the PTI vice president’s address during an Iftar dinner, Memon in a tweet added that the PPP had caught Shah Mehmood red-handed while plotting. He said that Shah Mahmood poses the biggest threat to Imran Khan. “Whosoever you do good to, be afraid of his evil, saying is enough and fits people like Shah Mehmood,” he said.
