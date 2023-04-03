PHC seals 539 quack outlets in 22 districts

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission has carried out a crackdown on quacks outlets in 22 districts and closed down 539 outlets of quacks.

The PHC enforcement teams had conducted raids on 2,689 treatment centres in March. They found that 98 qualified physicians had started treating patients at the previously marked quacks’ centres.

Also, the teams have started surveillance of 1,469 centres. Out of the 22 districts, the maximum number of 407 raids was conducted in Faisalabad, and 66 centres were sealed. Among the rest, 35 backstreet clinics were sealed in Sheikhupura, Kasur 29, Sargodha 28, Khanewal 23, Sialkot 22, Attock 19, Rawalpindi 18 and Lahore 17.

A spokesperson added that the PHC teams have so far visited over 154,000 centres, and closed down around 43,300 illegal outlets, while more than 35,300 quacks were found to have quit their illegal businesses.

11pc Covid cases: The rate of positive cases of corona virus has been recorded at 11 percent in provincial metropolis. As per available Covid statistics, a total of 42 cases were reported across Punjab on March 30, while as many as 12 new patients of corona virus have been reported in Lahore on April 1. At the moment, at least 12 patients including 6 children suffering from corona virus are being treated in hospitals in Lahore.

A spokesman for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that the department was not compiling data during the last few days. Meanwhile, according to federal government’s Covid19 website, as many as 524,974 confirmed cases have been reported out of which 491,786 completely recovered.

As many as 13,620 deaths have been reported in Punjab since the strike of pandemic.

Minister visits patient in Mayo Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Naziran Bibi under treatment in Mayo Hospital's surgical tower.

With the personal efforts of the health minister, the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122 have shifted Naziran Bibi to Mayo Hospital through an air ambulance. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi is monitoring the entire matter. Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Mahmoud Ayaz are commended for playing a role in shifting the patient.

Patient Naziran Bibi's condition is out of danger. She will be put on ventilator now. The relatives of the patient have expressed their satisfaction regarding the treatment. The management of Mayo Hospital has also arranged accommodation and food for the relatives of the patient and all kinds of medicines are being provided free of charge for the treatment of the patient.