Pervaiz terms ‘govt meeting’ headed by Nawaz a serious joke

LAHORE: Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the government meeting headed by Nawaz Sharif is a serious joke on the nation and institutions.

In a statement here Sunday, he said that Shehbaz Sharif gave bail to his brother, there should be a case against him too, now perhaps Nawaz Sharif wants to clear the way for Maryam by disqualifying his brother Shehbaz Sharif and sending him to jail.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that PDM's declaration based on unconstitutional demands is open interference in the affairs of the Supreme Court, threatening and insulting language has been used against the Supreme Court in the government declaration, the government cannot blackmail the Supreme Court by threatening to boycott, nor will this boycott have any effect on the judicial process and judgment. He said that PDM politics was taking its last hiccups. The government's last attempt to stop the election will also prove unsuccessful, and the obstacles to election will be removed soon, Insha-Allah.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the contacts with all the old allies, including MQM had been restored, MQM has suffered a lot politically from the alliance with PDM. There is a thought within MQM that there is no point in continuing with PDM, Balochistan government and GDA also have strong reservations about the constitution and anti-national policies of the government.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan will call a meeting of the like-minded parties and decide the future course of action, he concluded.