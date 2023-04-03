Israeli strikes on Syria kill two Iran-backed fighters

BEIRUT: Two Iran-affiliated fighters have been killed in the latest Israeli air strike on Syria, a war monitor said on Sunday, with state news agency SANA reporting five Syrian soldiers wounded. The strike early on Sunday near the western Syrian city of Homs was Israel´s third since early Thursday after the capital Damascus was targeted that morning and early Friday.
During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hizbullah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said “two pro-Iran fighters whose nationalities are so far unknown were killed” in the strikes targeting military positions of Syrian government forces and pro-Iran groups.
