PHC expresses anger over target killings of Hindu citizens

The Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) has expressed extreme anger and displeasure on the rising barbaric incidents against minorities across the country, terming them crimes against humanity.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, a high-level meeting of the PHC managing committee was held at the PHC House in Karachi, where the current law and order situation and the status of several ongoing projects were reviewed thoroughly.

PHC Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani was briefed about the most recent target killings, in which three Hindu citizens lost their lives: eye specialist Dr Birbal in Karachi, Dr Dharam Dev Rathi in Hyderabad and Dayal Singh in Peshawar.

“The PHC stands firmly with the families of the deceased, and demands that the higher authorities punish the culprits at any cost,” said Dr Vankwani, adding that the teachings of all religions emphasise on respecting one another, and that it is essential to have freedom of faith in a peaceful society.

He was of the view that the aim of the terrorists behind such horrific attacks is to damage the image of Pakistan in the international community. “Immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders of June 19 regarding the protection of minorities’ rights can stop these incidents.”

He urged providing protection at government level. He also asked the Sindh police chief and the law enforcement agencies to take appropriate action so that the vulnerable minorities do not feel any insecurity.

The PHC also decided to finalise the cases related to scholarships, and medical, healthcare and financial support on a daily basis. The meeting expressed satisfaction over providing educational scholarships to 300 deserving students so far.

The managing committee also expressed satisfaction over the success of the All Minorities Heritage Photo Contest, and decided to publish a book based on the contest submissions. The book launch will tentatively be held on World Heritage Day, April 18, at the HEC Auditorium in Islamabad.

The council was informed that students of 248 universities had participated in the contest, sending in 1,256 entries. Three hundred of those have been selected, while 100 of them will be awarded prizes. The meeting decided to increase the total prize amount to appreciate the contestants.

To combat the ongoing crisis of unemployment among the youth, the PHC has decided to arrange a job fair on May 4 at the Karachi Expo Centre, where students of 48 universities in the city will be invited to participate.

The students will be given an opportunity to interact with different companies, the corporate sector, banks and consulting companies. All measures will be taken to make this programme successful.

The PHC also decided to launch an internship programme in compliance with the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) guidelines. Students from different universities will be given a chance to explore career opportunities in the social sector. The first batch will join on June 1.

The PHC management committee also decided to mark the ninth anniversary of the SC’s June 19, 2014, judgement. To manifest the SC judgement, the PHC decided to organise a programme in Islamabad.

The chief guest will be Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and the guest of honour will be former CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, the author of the historic judgement.

The PHC also discussed the issuance of heirship certificates to facilitate the Hindu community. Vankwani said he had held a meeting with the Legal Aid Society’s Justice Kheelji Arif and Justice Nasir Aslam on the legal matters.

The management committee also congratulated the PHC’s marriage bureau Jeevan Ka Sathi for the successful arrangement of 70 marriages this year. The meeting was attended by Raja Asarmal Manglani, Parshotam Ramani, Roshan Lal. Mangla Sharma, Advocate Roop Mala, Bharat Manglani, Paman Lal Rathi and other office-bearers.