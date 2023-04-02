Dossier on ‘HR violations’ to be sent to Congress body

WASHINGTON: In the light of recent “brutal human rights violations” by the Pakistani government against its citizens and the concerns of Pakistani American diaspora, the Pakistani American Coalition has initiated a formal engagement with the Congressional Foreign Affairs Committee members who oversee the subcommittee on human rights.

According to a press release, Rep. Christopher Smith, Rep. Susan Wild, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, Rep. French Hill, Rep. Rich Mccormick, Rep. John James and Rep. Amata Radewagen will be presented with the “dossier on violations of human rights”, a compilation of 210 pages of evidence.

A group of over 1,700 Pakistani American physicians, over 1,000 members of Pakistani American Chamber of Commerce members and Pakistani American Lawyers Associations from across the nation, in collaboration with the Pak American Coalition, firmly believe that a stable, peaceful, secure and a democratic Pakistan is in the best interest of the United States of America, the press release added. Members of the Congress will be requested to take immediate notice of the deteriorating situation in Pakistan and intervene by any means necessary to help restore the rule of law, stop political victimization, end human rights violations and ensure democracy, it added.

This will be a step in the right direction, a confidence building measure between the two nations when we, as Pakistani Americans, continue to build bridges between the two countries, the press release added.