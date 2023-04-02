Toshakhana case: IHC to hear Imran, Bushra Bibi’s pleas against NAB notices.—file

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed petitions against the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for hearing.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court will hear both petitions on Monday. Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz are included in the bench.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have challenged NAB call-up notices of February 17 and March 16 in the High Court. Bushra Bibi filed an application through lawyer Khawaja Haris in which she challenged the February 17 and March 16 NAB call-up notices in the court.

It has been stated in the petition that the NAB call-up notices should be declared illegal. The petition sought to stay the inquiry by changing the investigation till the final decision of the Toshakhana case and to stay disciplinary action against the petitioners based on the call-up notices.

Imran Khan has also appealed against the NAB investigation.