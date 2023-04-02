Covid infection before vaccination lowers immunity: study

ISLAMABAD: If you had Covid infection before you took vaccination, chances are that you might have less immunity, claimed a study.
Researchers at the Stanford University in the US found that the magnitude and quality of a key immune cell’s response to vaccination with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine were considerably lower in people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to people without prior infection.
In addition, the level of this key immune cell that targets the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein was substantially lower in unvaccinated people with Covid-19 than in vaccinated people who had never been infected.
Importantly, people who recover from SARS-CoV-2 infection and then get vaccinated are more protected than people who are unvaccinated, Medical Xpress reported.
These findings, which suggest that the virus damages an important immune-cell response, were published in the journal Immunity.
Davis, Professor of microbiology and immunology at Stanford’’s School of Medicine, the researchers designed a very sensitive tool to analyse how immune cells called CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells respond to SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination.
These cells coordinate the immune system’’s response to the virus and kill other cells that have been infected, helping prevent Covid.
The tool was designed to identify T cells that target any of dozens of specific regions on the virus’s spike protein as well as some other viral regions.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses parts of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to elicit an immune response without causing infection.
The investigators studied CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses in blood samples from three groups of volunteers.
One group had never been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
The second group had previously been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and received two doses of the vaccine.
