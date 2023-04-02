In Pakistan, parliament is supposed to give voice to the people’s will and put it in action. However, on several occasions, our parliament has been completely bypassed and many of the most important decisions in our history have been resolved by other institutions. Our National Assembly is increasingly looking like a sideshow, ever under threat of being dissolved and with MNAs not even bothering to regularly attend its sessions. This has undermined the power of the people by greatly reducing their influence on governance.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu