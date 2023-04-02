Severe crisis

Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis. The country is fast transitioning from water-stressed to water-scarce. The annual water availability has already fallen below 1,000 cubic meters per person and we are estimated to reach absolute water scarcity by 2025.

There is a dire need for innovative approaches to solve these problems. These include adoption of technologies like drip irrigation to avoid excessive water waste and building of dams. This can significantly improve the amount of water available for urban and industrial use.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar