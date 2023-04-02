Severe crisis

Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis. The country is fast transitioning from water-stressed to water-scarce. The annual water availability has already fallen below 1,000 cubic meters per person and we are estimated to reach absolute water scarcity by 2025.
There is a dire need for innovative approaches to solve these problems. These include adoption of technologies like drip irrigation to avoid excessive water waste and building of dams. This can significantly improve the amount of water available for urban and industrial use.
Khan Faraz
Peshawar
In Pakistan, parliament is supposed to give voice to the people’s will and put it in action. However, on several...
Sindh has made significant strides in terms of education over the years. However, there are still challenges,...
The Barkhan incident, involving the alleged murder of a woman and her two children and several abductions, is a...
Bribery is one of the most, if not the most, common forms of corruption in Pakistan. It can take various forms from...
The country’s natural gas scarcity has resulted in gas loadshedding. Pakistan is highly reliant on natural gas for...
Pakistan has been experiencing high levels of lawlessness, particularly in the form of terrorism and violence, for...