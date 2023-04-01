Iran Guards officer killed in Israeli strike on Syria

TEHRAN: An officer from Iran´s powerful Revolutionary Guards was killed in Israeli air strikes on Syria early on Friday, a website affiliated with the Guards said.

During more than a decade of civil war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hizbullah fighters, as well as Syrian army positions.

In its latest aerial assault, Israel launched “several missiles from the occupied Golan Heights” against positions near Damascus, Syrian state media said. Sepahnews, the website of Iran´s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said one of the force´s officers was killed in the Israeli raid.

“Milad Heidari, one of the military officers and advisers of the Guards in Syria, was martyred at dawn on Friday in the Zionist regime´s criminal attack on the outskirts of Damascus,” it said.