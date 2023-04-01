Shooting suspect sent on 4-day police remand

KARACHI: A court has remanded a key suspect in the Golimar shooting incident into police custody for questioning.

Safdar, said to be a police informer, was detained after he allegedly shot and critically wounded a student, Ayan, 15, for not stopping his motorcycle at a police check post within the jurisdiction of the Rizvia police station on March 29.

The investigation officer (IO) produced the suspect before a judicial magistrate (Central) and requested for grant of his 14-day physical remand in police custody for investigation.The IO stated that the suspect along with his two fleeing accomplices had allegedly shot and injured the victim at a police check post. He said the suspect’s custody was required for interrogation about his accomplices and completion of the investigation.

The magistrate, however, granted a four-day police remand of the suspect with a direction to the IO to produce him on the next date of hearing along with an investigation report.An FIR has been registered under the sections 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Rizvia police station on the complaint of the victim’s maternal uncle Noman.