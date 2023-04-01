Private schools to mark golden jubilee of Pakistan Constitution

Islamabad:Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has directed all Chief Executive Officers/Principals of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) working in Islamabad Capital Territory to organise a declamation competition to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In a notification, the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has directed the PEIRA that the National Assembly of Pakistan is organizing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

In this regard, a series of events shall be organized to mark this historic occasion and to celebrate the significance of the constitution in shaping the nation and guaranteeing the rights of its citizens.

As part of these celebrations, the management of Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) is requested to organize maximum activities in educational institutions maximum from April 1-15, 2023.