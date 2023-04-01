Training in milking processes concludes

LAHORE:A five-day training on “Efficient Milking Practices Storage & Handling” concluded at city campus of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) on Friday.

The event was organised by the department of Dairy Technology of the UVAS in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD) under the project of ‘Capacity Building of dairy farmers & industry stakeholders on milk value chain.’

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants. Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 15 participants/professionals from public and private sectors including dairy farmers, veterinary officers, food science technologist & stakeholders attended the event.

Addressing the participants, the VC said food safety and security is the major issue in the country and being professionals it is our responsibility to resolve such issues by utilising our knowledge and skills. He urged the participants to learn techniques regarding dairy processing, value edition and pasteurisation of milk to boost dairy sector.